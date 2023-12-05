Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fort Bend County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bush High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Foster High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Clements High School