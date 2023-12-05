Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Comanche County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anson High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Leon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
