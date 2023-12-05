Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Brazos County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Academy at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
