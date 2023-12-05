Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Brazoria County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Danbury High School at Louise High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5

6:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Louise, TX

Louise, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Angleton High School