Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah State Aggies at BYU Cougars
|5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Abilene Christian Wildcats at TCU Horned Frogs
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
