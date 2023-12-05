The Baylor Bears (4-0) will play the Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 55th 77.0 Points Scored 68.4 266th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.6 187th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 5.8 324th 95th 14.2 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

