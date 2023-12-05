The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.

In games Baylor shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 65th.

The Bears put up 26.1 more points per game (92.8) than the Pirates allow (66.7).

Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Baylor performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Bears surrendered 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).

Baylor drained 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

