Abilene Christian vs. TCU December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) face the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET.
Abilene Christian vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
TCU Players to Watch
- Sedona Prince: 21.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 7.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Roberson: 5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
