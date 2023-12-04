Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a Southland team in action. Among those contests is the Nicholls Colonels squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Houston Christian Huskies at Wichita State Shockers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls Colonels at South Alabama Jaguars
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
