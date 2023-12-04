How to Watch the SMU vs. UAPB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the SMU Mustangs (3-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions' 79.1 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.4 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- UAPB is 2-2 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
- SMU has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.
- The Mustangs put up 73.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 the Golden Lions give up.
- When SMU totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-0.
- When UAPB allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 2-0.
- This season the Mustangs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions concede.
- The Golden Lions shoot 43.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Mustangs concede.
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Tamia Jones: 11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Chantae Embry: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG%
- Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|L 74-73
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Harvard
|L 80-67
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Moody Coliseum
