Monday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (3-4) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Moody Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-66 in favor of SMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Mustangs are coming off of an 85-61 loss to Baylor in their last outing on Thursday.

SMU vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 82, UAPB 66

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Riverside Highlanders on November 6, the Mustangs notched their best win of the season, a 78-55 home victory.

The Mustangs have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, SMU is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 209) on November 6

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 251) on November 14

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 349) on November 11

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tamia Jones: 11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Chantae Embry: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +34 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 68.4 per contest (255th in college basketball).

