Matt Duchene will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Monday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Duchene? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matt Duchene vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Duchene has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Duchene has a goal in six of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Duchene has a point in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Duchene has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Duchene hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 3 17 Points 1 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

