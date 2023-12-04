Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
When the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:39
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
