The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 55.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.0 points.
  • The Shockers score 65.9 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Huskies allow.
  • Wichita State is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
  • When Houston Christian gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Shockers shoot 38.7% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Huskies concede defensively.
  • The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have given up.

Houston Christian Leaders

  • Kennedy Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Amy Cotton: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
  • Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Mount Saint Joseph W 80-46 Sharp Gymnasium
11/27/2023 Howard Payne W 79-51 Sharp Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Texas Tech L 79-34 United Supermarkets Arena
12/4/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/6/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Schreiner - Sharp Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.