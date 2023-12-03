Sunday's game that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) against the UTEP Miners (4-4) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Roadrunners enter this contest following a 65-57 loss to Texas State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 70, UTEP 62

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners took down the New Mexico State Aggies in a 58-55 win on November 10. It was their signature win of the season.

UTSA has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

The Roadrunners have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 121) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on November 15

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 219) on November 25

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 246) on November 18

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Sidney Love: 13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elyssa Coleman: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 39.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 39.7 FG% Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40.5 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40.5 FG% Maya Linton: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners average 61.0 points per game (260th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.