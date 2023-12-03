The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • UConn has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
  • Texas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
  • The 91.8 points per game the Longhorns record are 28.0 more points than the Huskies give up (63.8).
  • Texas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
  • UConn is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (36.8%).
  • The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 112-74 Moody Center
12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center
12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center
12/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.