The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. The game airs on ABC.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns give up.

UConn is 4-2 when it scores more than 49.9 points.

Texas' record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 77.2 points.

The 91.8 points per game the Longhorns record are 28 more points than the Huskies allow (63.8).

Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

When UConn allows fewer than 91.8 points, it is 4-1.

The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Huskies shoot 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Texas Schedule