Sunday's contest between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Texas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 3.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 112-74 victory against Oral Roberts in their most recent game on Wednesday. The Huskies enter this matchup on the heels of a 71-63 win over Kansas on Saturday. Taylor Jones scored a team-leading 27 points for the Longhorns in the victory. Paige Bueckers' team-high 22 points paced the Huskies in the win.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns took down the Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 96-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-42 win on November 23 -- their signature win of the season.

Texas has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

The Longhorns have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 122) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 128) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 144) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 159) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 80-48 victory on November 16 over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

The Longhorns have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 42) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 63) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 205) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 41.9 points per game (scoring 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 49.9 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +335 scoring differential overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per outing (177th in college basketball).

