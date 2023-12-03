The Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (3-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 50.3 the Aggies give up.

Kansas has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 50.3 points.

Texas A&M has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.8 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Aggies record are 9.6 more points than the Jayhawks allow (64.0).

Texas A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Kansas has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Aggies shoot 42.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Jayhawks concede defensively.

The Jayhawks' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.2 higher than the Aggies have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 50.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 50.9 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Endyia Rogers: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

10.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Sahara Jones: 7.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule