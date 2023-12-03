The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 84.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers give up.
  • Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
  • Tennessee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 84.5 points.
  • The Volunteers score 21.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Buckeyes give up (59.8).
  • Tennessee has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • Ohio State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
  • The Volunteers are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (38.7%).
  • The Buckeyes' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Volunteers have conceded.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)
  • Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Ohio State Leaders

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame L 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina W 79-55 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Oklahoma State W 75-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio - Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena

