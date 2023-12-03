SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAC teams will be in action across three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Florida A&M Rattlers playing the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Florida International Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Houston Cougars
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at Southern Jaguars
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
