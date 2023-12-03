The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) will meet the SMU Mustangs (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Tommie Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kalen Williams: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 181st 71.6 Points Scored 70.3 205th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.6 323rd 312th 29.1 Rebounds 31.3 210th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.6 136th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.