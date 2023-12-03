How to Watch SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (5-3) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
- SMU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 47th.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Lions allow.
- SMU has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
- Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
