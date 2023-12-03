The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sam Houston vs. Lamar matchup in this article.

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline Lamar Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-11.5) 148.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-11.5) 148.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Betting Trends

Sam Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bearkats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of seven times this season.

Lamar has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cardinals' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.