The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -11.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Lamar's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points in four of six outings.

Lamar's games this year have had a 160.9-point total on average, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lamar is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Lamar has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lamar has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 4 57.1% 73.4 157 73 150.3 136.8 Lamar 4 66.7% 83.6 157 77.3 150.3 149

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73 the Bearkats allow.

When it scores more than 73 points, Lamar is 4-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 4-3-0 0-0 6-1-0 Lamar 5-1-0 2-0 5-1-0

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston Lamar 12-1 Home Record 6-9 11-6 Away Record 2-12 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

