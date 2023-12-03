The Lamar Cardinals (2-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

  • Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th
4th 59.3 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd
58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.6 117th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5.7 329th
143rd 13.5 Assists 13.2 163rd
235th 12.4 Turnovers 14 334th

