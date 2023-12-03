Sunday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) and Lamar Cardinals (4-4) going head-to-head at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 79-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 79, Lamar 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-5.0)

Sam Houston (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Sam Houston's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Lamar's is 5-1-0. The Bearkats have a 6-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 83.6 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per outing (305th in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Lamar is 41st in the country at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Lamar connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Lamar forces 14.1 turnovers per game (81st in college basketball) while committing 13.6 (294th in college basketball).

