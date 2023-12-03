Sunday's contest between the Houston Cougars (4-1) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at Fertitta Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-60 and heavily favors Houston to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Cougars suffered a 70-45 loss to Middle Tennessee.

Houston vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 83, Florida A&M 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

Houston has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Houston is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 214) on November 10

106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 219) on November 14

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 222) on November 19

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 288) on November 26

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Bria Patterson: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) N'Yah Boyd: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Kierra Merchant: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (201st in college basketball).

