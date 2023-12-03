The Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Oregon Ducks (4-2) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks score 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (58.8).

Oregon is 4-1 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Baylor has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears average 26.8 more points per game (92.0) than the Ducks allow (65.2).

Baylor has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Oregon has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 92.0 points.

The Bears shoot 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow defensively.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Schedule