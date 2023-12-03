The Baylor Bears (6-0) will host the Oregon Ducks (4-2) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks score an average of 69.5 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Oregon is 4-1.

Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears put up 92.0 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks allow.

Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Oregon is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 92.0 points.

The Bears shoot 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow defensively.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Schedule