Sunday's game between the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) and Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 80-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Baylor, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bears won their last matchup 85-61 against SMU on Thursday.

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears captured their signature win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 84-77.

The Bears have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Baylor has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 68) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 277) on November 26

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 33.2 points per game (scoring 92 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per outing to rank 96th in college basketball) and have a +199 scoring differential overall.

