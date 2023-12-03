AAC teams will hit the court in two games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Auburn Tigers taking on the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTEP Miners at UTSA Roadrunners 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Auburn Tigers at UAB Blazers 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!