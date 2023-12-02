The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Texans have dropped four games straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans' 70.6 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Vaqueros give up to opponents.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 70.6 points.
  • The Vaqueros record just 4.9 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Texans give up (63.2).
  • The Vaqueros are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (36%).
  • The Texans make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

  • Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Incarnate Word L 67-57 McDermott Center
11/22/2023 Oral Roberts L 72-63 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 63-50 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 Tarleton State - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/14/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse

