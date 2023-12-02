Saturday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at Wisdom Gym is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors Tarleton State to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-17.1)

Tarleton State (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Tarleton State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Texans are 3-3-0 and the Vaqueros are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -54 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (216th in college basketball), and allow 80.0 per outing (327th in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It collects 31.8 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.8.

UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down 4.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.8 (340th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (304th in college basketball) while forcing 17.3 (eighth in college basketball).

