The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Texans have averaged.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 51st.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 64 the Texans give up to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 64 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (71.3).

The Vaqueros allowed fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (85.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) too.

