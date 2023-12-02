WAC foes meet when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Antelopes are 10.5-point favorites in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 150.5.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -10.5 150.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 150.5 points in four of six outings.

The average over/under for UT Arlington's contests this season is 153, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

UT Arlington's ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.

UT Arlington was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Mavericks have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

UT Arlington has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 2 50% 81 158.1 68.2 144.1 145.5 UT Arlington 4 66.7% 77.1 158.1 75.9 144.1 145.2

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Antelopes beat the spread seven times in 18 WAC games last year.

The Mavericks' 77.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

UT Arlington has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 3-1-0 3-1 2-2-0 UT Arlington 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon UT Arlington 14-4 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 4-9 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

