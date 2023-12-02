The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

UT Arlington is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 90th.

The Mavericks' 77.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

UT Arlington is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington put up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (61.5) last season.

The Mavericks allowed fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (70.5) last season.

UT Arlington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.4%) than away (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule