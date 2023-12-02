Travis County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Dallas County
  • Hood County
  • Walker County
  • Morris County
  • Shackelford County
  • Grayson County
  • Hemphill County
  • Austin County
  • Henderson County
  • Parker County

    • Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lake Travis High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 26
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.