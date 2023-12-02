The Big 12 Championship Game is between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Texas sports the 27th-ranked defense this season (325.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 14th-best with a tally of 460.4 yards per game. Oklahoma State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 423.2 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 30th with 432.8 total yards per contest.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma State 460.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (31st) 325.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.2 (115th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (57th) 272.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (37th) 15 (46th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (27th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards (225.8 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 69.8% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (94.8 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 117 times this year and racked up 553 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 67 receptions for 883 yards (73.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 45 passes for 704 yards (58.7 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 502 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has put up 2,808 passing yards, or 234 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Ollie Gordon is his team's leading rusher with 245 carries for 1,579 yards, or 131.6 per game. He's found the end zone 20 times on the ground, as well. Gordon has also chipped in with 33 catches for 272 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 50 carries and totaled 197 yards with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has racked up 737 receiving yards on 74 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Rashod Owens has 49 receptions (on 76 targets) for a total of 646 yards (53.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Leon Johnson III has racked up 446 reciving yards (37.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

