The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

TCU has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

In the Horned Frogs' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Georgetown has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Hoyas' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).

With odds of +8000, TCU has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgetown is 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 208th, a difference of 128 spots.

Georgetown has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

