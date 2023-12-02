Two hot squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, winners of four in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
  • In games TCU shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 74th.
  • The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
  • TCU has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU put up 77.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).
  • At home, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
  • In home games, TCU sunk 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

