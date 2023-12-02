The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

TCU is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.

The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.3).

When TCU puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).

The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, TCU performed better in home games last year, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule