The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Texans sit at 219th.
  • The Texans average 11.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Vaqueros allow (80.0).
  • Tarleton State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.
  • The Texans surrendered 60.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.3 on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Tarleton State fared better at home last year, draining 6.3 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay W 66-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 59-40 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA W 68-66 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Wisdom Gym
12/5/2023 Hardin-Simmons - Wisdom Gym
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) - Wisdom Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.