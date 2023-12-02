The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score eight more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks give up to opponents (64.8).

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

SFA is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Ladyjacks put up 79 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 63.2 the Wildcats allow.

SFA has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.

The Ladyjacks shoot 40.8% from the field, the same percentage the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Ladyjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG% Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Destini Lombard: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Zoe Nelson: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Schedule