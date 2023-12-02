The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score eight more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks give up to opponents (64.8).
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • SFA is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Ladyjacks put up 79 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 63.2 the Wildcats allow.
  • SFA has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.
  • Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.
  • The Ladyjacks shoot 40.8% from the field, the same percentage the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Ladyjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

SFA Leaders

  • Kurstyn Harden: 18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG%
  • Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Destini Lombard: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Zoe Nelson: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

SFA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Texas Southern W 73-58 Health & PE Arena
11/25/2023 Rice W 67-56 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Tarleton State W 80-67 Wisdom Gym
12/2/2023 Abilene Christian - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/7/2023 Portland - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/7/2023 Portland State - William R. Johnson Coliseum

