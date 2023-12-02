Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 2?
When the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Ryan Suter find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 5-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
