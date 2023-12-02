Saturday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (2-5) squaring off against the Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 89-75 victory, as our model heavily favors Rice.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Rice vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 89, Houston Christian 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-14.2)

Rice (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Rice's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, while Houston Christian's is 3-2-0. The Owls have gone over the point total in four games, while Huskies games have gone over four times.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls average 78.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 82.9 per contest (348th in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Rice records 32.3 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) compared to the 33.1 of its opponents.

Rice makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (194th in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 38.8% from deep.

The Owls rank 123rd in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 344th in college basketball, allowing 102.6 points per 100 possessions.

Rice and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 10.7 per game (96th in college basketball) and force 11.3 (252nd in college basketball action).

