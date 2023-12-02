How to Watch Rice vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- South Florida vs UMass (1:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Memphis vs Ole Miss (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Mississippi Valley State vs North Texas (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Rice Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 50% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- Rice is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
- The Owls are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 303rd.
- The 78.7 points per game the Owls average are 16.3 fewer points than the Huskies give up (95).
- When Rice puts up more than 95 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.9 more points than it averaged away from home (72.2).
- The Owls surrendered 73.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.5 in away games.
- Rice drained 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|L 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.