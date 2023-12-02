For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Faksa has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

