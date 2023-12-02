The Providence Friars (6-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • In games Providence shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Friars are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 74th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Friars score are 7.2 more points than the Rams allow (69.1).
  • When Providence puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams have shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 14 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
  • This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.3% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 221st.
  • The Rams' 76.3 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 62.9 the Friars give up to opponents.
  • Rhode Island is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Providence played better at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Friars gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than in away games (71.8).
  • Providence averaged 7.1 treys per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game last season, 3.5 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Rams gave up 71 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
  • At home, Rhode Island drained 5.4 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than away (32.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Washington State L 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/22/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 97-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/26/2023 Yale W 76-72 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/2/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/6/2023 Brown - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.