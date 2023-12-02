The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (49.2%).

North Texas has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mean Green sit at 219th.

The 69.3 points per game the Mean Green put up are 15.6 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (84.9).

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas posted 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Mean Green were better at home last year, giving up 53.0 points per game, compared to 59.8 on the road.

North Texas averaged 7.8 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.2% at home and 36.1% on the road.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule